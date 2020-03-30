How to Apply for a COVID-19 Business Support Grant in the Cardiff Capital Region

Local authorities in Cardiff Capital Region are helping businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak access the grants offered them by the Welsh Government.

It’s part of the Cardiff Capital Region’s efforts to help businesses through the Covid-19 emergency by making sure they know where and how they can get all the support that is available to them.

The UK and Welsh Governments have announced a set of measures to help businesses through the crisis. Some of this support can be accessed through local authorities, and Cardiff Capital Region is co-ordinating efforts to help businesses find out whether they are eligible and how they can apply.

Businesses that occupy rateable premises are eligible for support grants depending on the size of their premises. Any businesses occupying premises with a rateable value of £12,000 or less can apply for a grant of £10,000.

Businesses in the leisure, hospitality and retail sector that occupy premises with a rateable value between £12,001 and £51,000, can apply for a £25,000 grant, as well as getting 100% rate relief for a year.

Many businesses, especially in the leisure, hospitality and retail sector, have had to shut their doors as a result of the Government’s measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 infection, while many others have been affected by falling demand, supply shortages and staff having to self-isolate or work from home.

A combination of grants, rate relief, business interruption loans and wage support mechanisms is being made available to such businesses to help them through the crisis. There is information about how to access this support on local authority and Welsh Government websites.

You can apply for a business support grant through the local authority where your business is located. There is a limit of two grants per business per local authority area.

To apply for a business support grant through your council, follow the relevant link below:

https://www.blaenaugwentbusinesshub.co.uk/BusinessSupport/Covid-19

https://www.bridgend.gov.uk/my-council/council-priorities-and-performance/coronavirus-covid-19-latest-information-and-advice/apply-for-welsh-government-business-support/

https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Business/Business-rates/Covid-19-Grants-Linked-to-Business-Rates

https://www.cardiff.gov.uk/ENG/Business/Business-Rates/Covid-grant/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.merthyr.gov.uk/business/business-rates/business-rates-relief-coronavirus-covid-19/

https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-advice/

http://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Business/Business-home-page.aspx

https://www.rctcbc.gov.uk/EN/Resident/EmergenciesSafetyandCrime/InformationforResidentsCoronavirus/SupportandAdviceforBusinesses.aspx

https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/AboutTheCouncil/Homepage-Stories/Coronavirus/Business-Economy/Business-Economy.aspx

https://www.valeofglamorgan.gov.uk/en/working/Business-Support/Coronavirus-Advice-for-Business.aspx