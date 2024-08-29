How Events Can Be a Force for Good

Economic impact, job creation and inward investment. These are all ways in which the events industry touches communities.

But it doesn't stop there. The power of events knows no bounds and increasingly we are seeing the role that events can play in shaping community legacies.

At ICC Wales, the concept of an event's legacy, which captures its impact before, during, and after its actual occurrence, has gained prominence among our clients.

Many organisations now seek ways to contribute positively to local communities while hosting events. As part of our work to support our clients with this, ICC Wales has partnered with Fareshare Cymru to establish a food donation point—a simple yet effective initiative that allows event attendees to contribute to the local area effortlessly. This setup not only supports local causes but also addresses food insecurity by providing meals to those in need.

The scale of events at ICC Wales ranges from intimate gatherings of 50 to large assemblies of 5,000 people. Yet, regardless of size, each event has the potential to significantly boost donations. This effort aligns with the growing emphasis on corporate social responsibility, with businesses increasingly committed to integrating social and environmental concerns into their core operations.

In addition to the food donations, we've implemented a QR code system enabling monetary contributions. Remarkably, a small donation of one pound can yield four meals. Thus, even minimal donations can substantially impact our community, exemplified by providing 200 meals from a £50 contribution.

The success of the food donation initiative at ICC Wales has been overwhelming. Most days, the donation point is filled, a testament to the generosity of our clients, delegates, and team. This initiative not only alleviates hunger but also contributes environmentally by saving 1.5 million litres of water and reducing CO2 emissions by 1.6 tonnes for every tonne of food redistributed.

ICC Wales is also expanding its reach beyond immediate food aid. Last year, we joined forces with Business in the Community, a leading network committed to fostering a fairer and greener world. This partnership underscores our dedication to creating sustainable legacies that extend beyond the economic and cultural spheres.

And our new initiative with EventCycle enhances this vision by providing sustainable solutions for event waste. EventCycle aids event planners in repurposing and redistributing leftover materials to charities and community groups. An exemplar of this was the SQL Bits Data Platform Conference, where materials benefitted organisations like St. Vincent and the YMCA’s Cardiff Young Carers Project.

The journey of integrating legacy into our event planning at ICC Wales is captured in our report, Event Power, A Force for Good. The report illustrates the profound, far-reaching impact of events—a power that transcends boundaries and touches lives profoundly and diversely.

At ICC Wales, we're not just hosting events; we're crafting legacies that resonate with, and significantly aid, our community.