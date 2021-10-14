Housebuilder’s Plans for Rapid Growth Bring String of Promotions

Castle Green Homes has made senior promotions and new appointments in its design and planning department as the company concentrates on expanding its geographic footprint.

Stuart Andrew, Matt Christie, Phil Hargreaves and Dave Culshaw have all progressed internally and will work together collaboratively across all aspects of design – from individual house styles to site layouts – and steering sites through the planning process.

Leading the department as design and planning director is Stuart Andrew, 44, from Wrexham. Previously design and technical manager, Stuart’s new role will be key as he oversees the team taking new developments from drawing board to production.

Matt Christie, 34, from Llandudno, and Phil Hargreaves, 45, from Northop Hall, near Mold, have both become design managers, with dual responsibility for taking detailed layout designs right through the planning process and mentoring other staff; while Dave Culshaw, 50, from St Asaph, has been made house types design manager and will take the lead on product designs, as well as aiding live sites with design matters.

Matt, Phil and Dave have all been with Castle Green (formerly Macbryde Homes) for a number of years in design-led roles and represent the company’s ethos of promoting from within.

Gwyn Jones, chief executive of St Asaph-based Castle Green Homes, said:

“Since the management buyout of Macbryde last September and subsequent rebrand to Castle Green, we have made great strides towards growing the business both in our North Wales ‘homeland’ and in the North West of England. “Stuart, Dave, Matt and Phil have worked incredibly hard and I believe it’s important to reward existing employees and provide the opportunity for them develop their roles.”

The design and planning team has also welcomed design engineers Mark Fitzsimons and Dave Ralph, senior architectural technician Liam Sidwell and two new architectural technicians, Jack Felgate and Liam Jones, alongside existing employee Phoebe Hughes.