House Prices and Sales Remain Under Pressure in Wales Due to Elevated Mortgage Rates

The housing market in Wales remained under pressure during August from elevated mortgage rates, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey.

Activity metrics remained in deeply negative territory, and there was an ongoing fall in house prices. Surveyors’ near-term expectations also point to little prospect of any turnaround in the immediate future.

Looking at pricing over the past three months, a net balance of -41% of Welsh respondents reported that prices had fallen.

A net balance of -77% of Welsh respondents anticipate that prices will fall over the next quarter, down from -58% the month previous. This figure is lower than the UK average which sits at -67%.

There was also a fall in new buyer enquiries, with a net balance of -66% of respondents reporting a decline. This is also the lowest this figure has been since 2020, and outside of lockdown restrictions, this is the most negative this balance has been since 2008.

Regarding supply, a net balance of -55% of Welsh surveyors reported a fall in new properties coming onto the market.

With demand and supply both remaining under pressure, this has subsequently had an impact on current and projected sales. A net balance of -38% of respondents reported a fall in newly agreed sales through August.

Looking forward, respondents are not optimistic about the three-month sales outlook. A net balance of -45% of respondents anticipate a fall in sales.

However, William Graham FRICS of Graham & Co in Newport, commented: “Attractive well-presented homes continue to sell at broadly the asking price.”

Anthony Filice FRICS of Kelvin Francis Ltd, in Cardiff added:

“Viewing levels have been lower being a holiday period. Sales are being agreed, but below vendor expectations, many of whom are not aware of the impact of interest rates on values. Buyers are expecting discounts and sales are agreed when parties to a chain agree to share those discounts.”

Commenting on the UK picture RICS Chief Economist, Simon Rubinsohn, said: