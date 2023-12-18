Hospitality Firms Urged to Back Hard-Hitting Drink-Driving Campaign this Christmas

The hospitality sector has been urged to do more to help tackle the scourge of drink-driving this Christmas.

Although sales of non-alcoholic drinks have risen sharply, pubs, bars and restaurants are being encouraged to play a more active role in educating revellers about the consequences of driving while under the influence.

Premium water brand Wenlock Spring, which has joined forces with West Mercia Police to launch ‘The Only One for the Road' campaign, is appealing to hospitality businesses to support it and encourage their customers to not risk even one alcoholic drink if they are driving this Christmas.

The campaign has received widespread support so far from local MPs, businesses and organisations such as RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).

Following a successful launch in Shropshire in October, it is now being rolled out across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

With freshly-liveried delivery vans making the point clear, Wenlock Spring has also printed more than 100,000 beer mats, posters and tent cards featuring the sobering message for drivers. Any hospitality businesses wishing to support the campaign and download one of the posters can visit https://www.wenlockspring.co.uk/home.

Matthew Orme, director at Wenlock Spring, said:

“We’re proud to have launched such an important campaign in conjunction with West Mercia Police and are pleased to see so many people get behind it already. “We urge more hospitality businesses to back the campaign, which will go a long way in keeping drink-drivers off our roads and help make them safer for everyone this Christmas. “Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. Our message is don’t even risk having one, but instead stick to the many non-alcoholic drinks which are currently available in hospitality venues.”

In the last three years, 23 people have died and 154 have been seriously injured in collisions where alcohol has been listed as a contributory factor across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Across the region, 156 people were arrested in the run up to last Christmas for being over the limit whilst behind the wheel.

Superintendent Steph Brighton, for West Mercia Police, said:

“It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists inexcusably still drive under the influence of alcohol. “There is no foolproof way of calculating how much you can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely. “Any amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol in your system. “Enforcement already takes place 24/7 across the whole of our area in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk and to protect other road users. “We welcome campaigns such as this and hope that more people over the Christmas period choose a suitable alternative to alcohol if they are driving and we are encouraging more licensed premises to offer a range of suitable alternatives.”

Wenlock Spring is a second generation family business based at Wolverton, near Church Stretton, and its water is sourced from a protected historic spring, dating back to 1086 which is located near the famous Wenlock Edge.

The water filters naturally through the rock strata – giving it its unique blend of minerals, including calcium and selenium.