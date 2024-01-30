HCC Webinar to Update Red Meat Sector Stakeholders

Red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) continues to make a concerted effort to reach out to its stakeholders with a series of ‘Farmer Forum’ open meetings.

Two meetings have been held lately, one in Glynllifon near Caernarfon and another at Bridgend College. The next opportunity to engage with HCC staff will be an online webinar next Monday, 5 February at 7pm.

To register for the webinar on 5 February, click here.

HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections, Laura Pickup said:

“The Farmer Forum meetings are a great opportunity to explain what HCC is doing to promote and defend the ‘Welsh Way’ of producing red meat. They are also a two-way discussion – a chance for producers to ask questions and express their views and opinions with us. “It’s important that we communicate with our stakeholders, and share insight and intelligence on the red meat sector. Providing the people that work within the industry with a platform to air their views is equally important.”

Laura Pickup is encouraging stakeholders to join next week’s webinar.