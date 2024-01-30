HCC Webinar to Update Red Meat Sector Stakeholders

Red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) continues to make a concerted effort to reach out to its stakeholders with a series of ‘Farmer Forum’ open meetings.
Two meetings have been held lately, one in Glynllifon near Caernarfon and another at Bridgend College. The next opportunity to engage with HCC staff will be an online webinar next Monday, 5 February at 7pm.
To register for the webinar on 5 February, click here.
HCC’s Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections, Laura Pickup said:
“The Farmer Forum meetings are a great opportunity to explain what HCC is doing to promote and defend the ‘Welsh Way’ of producing red meat. They are also a two-way discussion – a chance for producers to ask questions and express their views and opinions with us.
“It’s important that we communicate with our stakeholders, and share insight and intelligence on the red meat sector. Providing the people that work within the industry with a platform to air their views is equally important.”
Laura Pickup is encouraging stakeholders to join next week’s webinar.
“So far in this latest round of meetings we have held face-to-face events at two Welsh agricultural colleges and plan to visit others across the country during 2024. They have been combined with workshops for college students during the day led by members of HCC’s industry and sustainability staff. Those workshops focus on topics such as eating quality and carcase grading and provide an opportunity to obtain opinions from young farmers.
“The webinar is the next meeting in our series of engagement events, and offers a chance for more people to hear from HCC.
“Attendees will be able to listen to three short presentations on our recent marketing activity for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef, hear about the sustainability of the Welsh red meat industry and receive the latest market data. They will also be able to share thoughts on the opportunities and challenges facing the sector and arm themselves with up-to-date information.”