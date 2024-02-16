HCC Takes A Celebration of Welsh Lamb to the Middle East

Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is taking PGI Welsh Lamb to the lucrative middle east market as it exhibits at a major, leading tradeshow and hosts a special celebration event at the British embassy in Dubai.

HCC’s trade team will be joined by Welsh exporters to showcase Welsh Lamb at Gulfood which takes place between the 19-23 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The middle eastern market is an important, growing export market for the Welsh red meat sector with Welsh Lamb exports growing in volume and value in recent years.

HCC’s Market Development Executive, Gareth Evans, commented:

“Gulfood is a key event within the global food and drink calendar. Buyers from over 120 countries will be in attendance and it is a key opportunity to grow Welsh Lamb’s reputation and connect with new customers across the region.”

In addition to attending the tradeshow, HCC has organized for a ‘Celebration of Welsh Lamb’ event to be hosted at the British embassy in Dubai. His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner and Consul-General, Oliver Christian, is in attendance at the event where he will be joined by key decision-makers in the hospitality and catering sector from Dubai and the middle east.

The three course ‘Celebration of Welsh Lamb’ menu has been curated by leading Dubai-based Executive Chef Russell Impiazzi which includes Charred PGI Welsh Lamb Shoulder and Herb Roasted PGI Welsh Lamb Loin. The menu also features a selection of other renowned Welsh food and drink products including Tŷ Nant Water, Halen Môn sea salt, Snowdonia Cheese, and Penderyn Whiskey.

Delegates will also hear an address from a HCC representative explaining the provenance and story behind Welsh Lamb, championing Welsh farmers’ sustainable farming methods.

HCC’s Events Executive Medi Jones-Jackson explained: