Have Your Say on Proposals for Wrexham Gateway Transport Hub

Are you a Wrexham resident, business owner or visitor? Transport for Wales (TfW) is looking to transform the area around Wrexham General station into a local transport hub and members of the public are being invited to share their views.

TfW are working alongside Wrexham County Borough Council, Welsh Government, Wrexham University, and wider partners, to bring forward a major regeneration scheme in the area surrounding Wrexham General station, referred to as ‘Wrexham Gateway’.

The 6-week engagement aims to understand in more detail any challenges that members of the public and businesses face when travelling to, from, and whilst using Wrexham General railway station. This is to ensure that a wide range of feedback and potential opportunities in the area are captured, whilst also providing an update to the Wrexham Gateway Transport Hub proposals.

The engagement period is open now and runs until 19 December 2023. You can find out more about the proposals and complete an online feedback form by visiting: haveyoursay.tfw.wales/wrexham-gateway-transport-hub

A series of drop-in events are being hosted by Transport for Wales, to allow members of the public opportunities to find out more and discuss the proposals with the project team.

These will take place at:

Tŷ Pawb (Tŷ Pawb, Market St, Wrexham LL13 8BB) on 14 November, 14:00 – 18:00

Wrexham University Room B10 (Mold Road, Wrexham, Wales, LL11 2AW) on 15 November, 10:00-14:00.

Wrexham General Station (Station Approach, Wrexham, LL11 2AA) on 29 November, 09:00 – 19:00.

Paper feedback forms in Welsh and English will be available at the drop-ins, or these can be picked up during the engagement period from deposit locations at

Wrexham General railway station ticket office, Wrexham Library and Tŷ Pawb (from 14 November).

If you have any questions or feedback, please get in touch with the team:

Email: [email protected]

Post: (FAO: Wrexham Gateway Transport Hub): Transport for Wales, Ellice House (Unit H), Wrexham Business Village, Ellice Way, Wrexham, LL13 7YL.