Ground Breaking Project Set to Put Welsh Wool on the Map

Menter Môn's ground-breaking project to recognise and maximise the huge potential of Welsh wool is going from strength to strength as the social enterprise works in partnership with Bangor University's BioComposites Centre on the next phase of the project to develop five wool product prototypes.

The pioneering project ‘Made with Wool', led by Menter Môn, aims to improve people's understanding of this versatile fibre. The scheme’s purpose is to offer innovative solutions to challenges facing the supply chain, facilitate new products, and add value to Welsh wool as a natural, sustainable and multipurpose material.

Graham Ormondroyd from Bagor University’s BioComposites Centre said:

“We are delighted to be working with Menter Môn on this project. Bangor University plays a major role in innovation, science and technology in north Wales. We hope that these prototypes can be developed and will offer a new way of using wool which increases its value.”

The project team is keen to work with a different people and businesses to develop products which demonstrate the potential of Welsh wool as a valuable product.

Sioned McGuigan, Made with Wool project officer added:

“Shearing costs are now higher than the price of the wool itself, which is at an all-time low and farmers are facing significant challenges with the annual disposal of wool. The project aims to add value across the supply chain, from the farm to the end product. The response so far has been fantastic and as we move to the next stages of creating several prototypes, we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to play a part in the project. “If you’re a business, farmer, producer, or someone with an interest in rural matters, we want to hear from you and work together on the next steps of the product development. This is an opportunity to express your interest in the scheme, share ideas and play a leading role in the exciting next chapter of the project. Registration is easy, visit https://forms.office.com/r/tsMRKAdia6 to complete a short form. We’re keen to hear from you.”

Made with Wool is funded by the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government (EAFRD).