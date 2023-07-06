Gold Standard Industry Recognition for Gambit Corporate Finance

Consultancy UK, the online platform for the UK’s advisory and consultancy sector recently announced its 2023 rankings for the leading, most trusted, expert and influential Mergers and Acquisitions from in the UK.

Out of over 300 firms investigated only 69 qualified as a ‘Top Player’ which included Gambit Corporate Finance, rated Gold and in the top 20, alongside international giants, DC Advisory, Kroll, McKinsey & Co, and major UK firms such as finncap Cavendish.

The assessment of over 300 firms was based on the views of professional executives on M&A capabilities, company reputation, analyst benchmarks, industry recognition, thought leadership and more.

The Cardiff and London based practice, which is the oldest independent M&A boutique in the UK, celebrated its 31st anniversary last month, is the only indigenous corporate finance firm in Wales and the West to feature as Gold rated and in the top 20.

Founder Partner, Frank Holmes said:

“This is a fantastic tribute which we are happy to gratefully receive. It is testimony to the great team and the clients who trust our judgement and quality of service. This is the formula alongside a tenacious spirit which drives our business”.

Founded in 1992, Gambit has been involved in some of the biggest deals in Wales and the UK, involving fundraising, trade and private equity disposals, acquisitions for listed companies, and major management buy-outs.

The firm is the exclusive UK partner in Corporate Finance International (“CFI”) and has multi-national M&A cross-border capability and expertise and some 50% of its transactions are cross-border.

Partner, Geraint Rowe commented:

“External recognition by a peer group within our sector is very welcome. Gambit has global reach as part of CFI and this enables us to identify and connect with investors, buyers or acquisition targets in all major global economic territories”.