Glamorgan Ends its Successful Term as RWAS Feature County as Ceredigion Takes Over for 2024

During the annual meeting of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Council on Friday 8th December, Glamorgan’s incredible period as feature county came to an end as Ceredigion takes on the role for 2024.

Ably led by President, John Homfray, Glamorgan first began their journey back in 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the feature county year was deferred from 2021 to 2023. Throughout that somewhat unstable and difficult time, Glamorgan have continued their role with unphased enthusiasm and dedication.



“To be President of your own county is a huge honour. It’s an offer you just can’t turn down,” said John Homfray in his final address as President to the Society’s council members.

John Homfray expressed his gratitude to the many people who have been involved in Glamorgan’s fundraising efforts over the past few years.

Through a whole host of fundraising activities, including the successful Regen ’23 and Stubble to Seed events, a fashion show, murder mystery night, harvest supper, sheep racing, music concerts, bingo night, auctions, afternoon teas, lunches and dinners, to name just a few, the team have had a busy few years.

The funds raised by each feature county underpin the capital investment on the showground. These essential funds contribute to the maintenance and development of the site, which is one of the Society’s greatest assets. In recent years the Society has moved towards restoring and renovating existing buildings, which is becoming increasingly important in the current climate. During their time as feature county, Glamorgan have fundraised towards the refurbishment of the South Glamorgan Hall at the Royal Welsh Showground, a great example of sustainability.

John Homfray officially presented a cheque on behalf of the Glamorgan Advisory Committee and feature county of £532,263.83 to the Chair of Council, Nicola Davies.

Nicola Davies expressed her gratitude to John, his wife Jo, Ambassador Jacob Anthony, Chair Kathy Atkin-Bowdler, Secretary Charlotte Thomas, and the whole Glamorgan team.

“You have certainly raised the roof with your fundraising – raising a record amount for the Society – but you have also enjoyed it and had a great deal of fun along the way.” said Nicola. “Johnny has led with his own style and sense of humour, and with wife Jo, and the fantastic team by his side, he couldn’t have gone wrong.” “Glamorgan can be very proud of themselves. They have been exceptionally busy, even holding a new agricultural demonstration day, Regen '23 at Sealands Farm back in June. Thank you and all your committee members for your tremendous work over the past few years.”

Receiving a vote of sincere thanks from Kathy Atkin-Bowdler, Chair and Treasurer for Glamorgan County, Jacob Anthony was also praised for the commitment, enthusiasm, and energy he brought to the role of Ambassador.

“A Farmers Weekly Young Farmer of the Year, and first male Ambassador, Jacob has been an asset to his team and has truly embraced the role,” said Kathy. “Jacob has not only been an Ambassador for Glamorgan, but also the wider Society and the agricultural industry as a whole. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Jacob. Teamwork makes the dream work!”

Jacob Anthony described the experience of being Ambassador and representing his county as ‘a huge honour and privilege’.

Following in the footsteps of Glamorgan, it is now the turn of Ceredigion to take up the mantle for the forthcoming year of 2024, with Denley Jenkins leading from the front as President.

Denley Jenkins lives and works on the 240-acre beef and sheep farm near Newcastle Emlyn. He has been exhibiting cattle since the early 1980s at many local and national shows. In 2018 Denley and family extended the catering side of the farm business, hosting many weddings, agricultural shows, YFC events, corporate functions, Farm Open Days and livestock sales. The catering companies employ local staff and continue the emphasis on local produce, proudly supporting Celtic Pride Welsh Beef at all their events.

Chair of Ceredigion Advisory Committee, Rowland Davies introduced Denley at the Council meeting.

“There is no one with more relevant experience or held in greater esteem to take on the task of uniting the whole county to deliver social events, bringing the agricultural community together and raising money for the charitable causes of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society,” said Rowland. “Denley will take every opportunity to promote Welsh produce along the way, and with his previous experience in running a butcher’s shop in Newcastle Emlyn, he is well placed to inform and educate consumers on the quality and sustainability credentials of Welsh beef produced from grass.”

In accepting the presidential role, Denley Jenkins said,

“Without doubt, this is the greatest honour I will ever have.” “I first joined the Society in 1981, and have since benefitted greatly, making friends for life along the way. I believe strongly that supporting small and local shows raises the standard of the Royal Welsh Show. What a stage we have.”

Also taking over the reins is Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, who has been officially elected as the Ambassador for Ceredigion’s feature county year, introduced at last week’s Council meeting by Morris Davies, Vice Chair of Ceredigion Committee.

“I am so grateful to be Ambassador for the Society,” said Esyllt. “The Royal Welsh Show has been such a huge part of my life and I never thought I would have such a special opportunity. 2024 bodes to be a year to remember and we can’t wait to showcase the best of Ceredigion. On we go as one big family!”

The unique structure of feature counties and Advisory Committees is what sets the Society apart from others and ensures that the people of Wales retain ownership of the events. The fundraising efforts of all the counties have been invested back into the showground, making it one of the finest in Europe and creating a real sense of shared ownership of the site.