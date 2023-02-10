Gambit Corporate Finance LLP Celebrates Landmark Week

Gambit Corporate Finance LLP celebrates a landmark week, executing 3 major transactions in 36 hours. The transactions involved private and private equity-backed parties executing complimentary bolt-on acquisitions, demonstrating Gambit’s extensive value-added service provision and team’s ability to assist its clients delivering inorganic growth strategies whilst navigating macroeconomic headwinds.

Veezu, the UK’s fastest-growing private hire vehicle and private hire technology platform, made the acquisition of City Taxis and Excel Taxis, two of Sheffield’s leading private hire operators. The double acquisition follows multiple bolt-on transactions, with seven fleets joining the Group in 2022 – establishing Veezu’s place as the clear market leader in the UK.

Premier Forest Products’ acquisition of Decorpanel, a highly successful specialised panel processing business. The acquisition of Decorpanel further extends Premier Forest Group’s portfolio and service capabilities with the company firmly focused on further organic and inorganic expansion as part of its five year growth strategy.

As the oldest independent corporate finance boutique in the UK, the firm has transacted on deals with a cumulative value in excess of £4 billion since inception.

Geraint Rowe, Partner commented