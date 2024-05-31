Funding Secured for Creation of New Country Park

A new country park is set to be created on an historic Denbighshire parkland.

Denbighshire County Council has agreed planning permission for the creation of the country park on woodland and parkland next to Bodelwyddan Castle.

Work to address the condition of the parkland began in 2022 and now this project has received £900,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to allow the plans to be put into action.

The historic park area will undergo renovation work to reopen the mixture of park lands, woods and orchards to the public once again.

A redeveloped 73-space car park alongside the construction of new paths will take place to support repeat visits to the site by residents and visitors alongside the introduction of increased biodiversity on the land through wildflower meadows. The main project work is set to begin on site this summer.

Emlyn Jones, Head of Planning, Public Protection and Countryside Services, said: