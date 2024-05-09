Funding Boost Worth £500k for Swansea Businesses

Businesses across Swansea have benefited from grant funding worth £500,000 over the last year.

The grants have been allocated by Swansea Council, thanks to funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A further £500,000 in grants has also now been approved, so even more Swansea businesses will soon benefit.

The grants range from pre-start grants and website development grants to business growth grants, supplier development grants and carbon reduction grants.

Among the businesses to have benefited from grant funding is Bowla – A Bowl with a Roll. Based in Swansea Market, the business received a website development grant.

Imersifi – an immersive technology and virtual reality business – is among the businesses to have received a growth grant. Cwtch Hostel based on Castle Street in the city centre has received a carbon reduction grant.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“Swansea has such a varied and talented business community, which is why we made sure business support was a key theme of our Shared Prosperity Fund allocation from the UK Government. “Our business support team has worked hard to process applications and get funding to successful applicants as soon as possible because we know how important these grants are to help our businesses in their development plans. “Swansea businesses do so much for local employment, the city’s economy and helping attract investment here. “The business grants are one part of our commitment to help local businesses in any way we can.”

Other businesses to have received business growth grants include Solo – a women’s fashion shop – and Green’s Kitchen and Furniture.

Marketing agency The Cusp is among the other businesses to have received a website development grant. DUA Cleaning Services is among those to have received a pre-start grant.

Head to www.swansea.gov.uk/fundingandgrants for more information about the grants.