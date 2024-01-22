Fully-funded Support for Employers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey

Darogan Talent, Wales' Graduate Hub, announces it has secured funding through the ARFOR Challenge fund to deliver a package of support for employers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey to help them connect with student and graduate talent.

This support includes the promotion of roles in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey on Darogan’s website completely free of charge through their job board.

In February and March of 2024, Darogan will also be running events outside of Wales in locations where high rates of students from the region go for study, namely: Manchester, Liverpool, Chester, Harper Adams, Birmingham, Bath, Bristol and London. Refreshments will be included, and the aim will be to inspire young people to pursue opportunities in the region.

During the summer vacation, when students from the area are back in the region, Darogan will also be organising a large event in each of the four local authorities showcasing the opportunities that are available in the region. There will be guest speakers, panel discussions, refreshments, and employers are invited to exhibit their opportunities during these events.

Event details are as follows:

19 June 2024 – Carmarthen (University of Wales Trinity Saint David)

26 June 2024 – Aberystwyth (Aberystwyth University)

2 July 2024 – Bangor (Bangor University)

3 July 2024 – Gaerwen (M-Sparc)

Employers are encouraged to get in touch to book their place at an event or if they would like to advertise an opportunity online through Darogan.

Owain James, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The Welsh heartlands have a lot to offer young people, both in terms of work opportunities and also in terms of the quality of life you can have there. This project will allow us to show the best of what Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Anglesey has to offer to students and graduates who have a lot to offer, but who might not be aware of the opportunities in these places without intervention.”

Emily Roberts, Outreach and Community Manager at M-SParc, said