Food Safety Webinar Series Launched to Support Welsh Manufacturers

Welsh food and drink manufacturers are being encouraged to sign up for a series of webinars which give an overview of key food safety considerations for businesses.

The webinar series has been organised by food safety specialists at ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University and covers a range of topics such as allergen management, food safety culture, and nutrition and health claims. More webinars on subjects such as good manufacturing practice and HACCP are planned for the coming months.

The one-hour webinars, which are designed for anyone responsible for food safety within a small to medium sized business, will give an overview of relevant legislation and feature lots of practical examples. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask a ZERO2FIVE food technologist questions and find out more about the funded technical support available to Welsh companies through the Welsh Government and EU-funded Project HELIX.

Professor David Lloyd, Director of ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre said:

“These webinars are designed to give Welsh manufacturers an introduction to a number of key topics which can ensure the production of safe food and drink products. As part of Project HELIX we are able to provide funded support in these areas to Welsh food and drink manufacturers from start-ups to more established businesses. We encourage companies to sign up for these sessions and find out more about the help we can offer.”

Companies can currently book for the following webinars: