The Food and Drink Wales Export Club brings together like-minded people to help overcome some of the barriers to exporting.

Welsh Government supports the club as it says exporting can transform a business, with potential benefits including growing sales and profits as well as encouraging creativity and innovation and increasing efficiencies.

The club is designed to help new or early exporters to develop their export capabilities and potential through a range of activities, including:

Country and sector briefings for market selection

Export skills workshops

Networking with peers and technical experts

Access to expert advice in areas such as finance, international contracts, intellectual property, logistics, shipping and documentation

Co-operation with other club members on opportunities of mutual benefit

Learning from more experienced exporters

Businesses may be eligible to join the Export Club if they have clear ambition to grow through export; already supply to UK accounts; and have production capacity to fulfil export orders.

The club works with successful food and drink exporters who are willing to share their experiences and help shape the development of the club for the benefit of all the members.

The Welsh Government, working with the food and drink sectors, have strategically put together a number of Cluster Groups – CEO Cluster, Drinks Cluster, Export Club, Fine Food Cluster, Honey Cluster, Nutri-Wales Cluster and the Seafood Cluster. These clusters were developed to maximise economic growth within Wales and also to respond to sectors that needed direct Welsh Government support. They bring together like-minded people, with the key objective of helping businesses achieve accelerated growth in sales, profit and employment. The clusters are ambitious and aim to deliver real step change as opposed to incremental growth.