Flintshire Manufacturer Sponsors Local Charity Tackling Loneliness this Christmas

A North Wales social club’s quest to eradicate loneliness and isolation this festive season has received financial support from a Mold-based business.

Synthite, a chemical manufacturer, has donated £400 towards the Mold and Buckley Round Table’s Christmas dinner and Santa dash events.

With more than 1.6 million older people in the UK citing 25 December as the hardest day of the year, the sponsorship will contribute towards the charity’s festive lunch aimed at helping individuals from all backgrounds forge new connections.

First hosted in 2022, the dinner has proven increasingly popular with the event 12 months ago hosting 77 attendees.

Aiming to feed even more people in 2024, the meal will be held at Mold’s Daniel Owen Centre and consist of three courses alongside drinks donated from Polly's Brew and Co, which is also located in the market town.

Chef and Mold and Buckley Round Table trustee, Colin Devitt, will provide the catering and is confident guests will enjoy the festive celebrations.

He said:

“It’s a great opportunity for people to socialise in a relaxed, friendly environment and we encourage everyone, particularly those who are vulnerable and needing company, to come along. “As a social club aimed at helping men make new and authentic friendships, we recognise the need for human connection, so Synthite’s sponsorship has been brilliant in allowing us to prepare the event to the best of our abilities. “Having won the community project of the year award for our 2023 Christmas meal, we look forward to once again seeing the difference it will make in people’s lives.”

Sarah Jones, assistant accountant at Synthite, said:

“We realise the importance of the work the Mold and Buckley Round Table do and are thrilled to be a part of building a strong sense of belonging amongst locals. “In addition, with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, efforts like these are vital and we hope to see more businesses supporting and engaging with similar initiatives.”

For those signed up but unable to attend the Christmas dinner in-person, home deliveries will be available.

The Santa dash, set to take place on Sunday 15 December, will also be held in Mold at the Daniel Owen Square.

Participants are invited to wear a Father Christmas suit donated by Mold Town Council and will receive a mince pie and a medal upon completing the 2km run.

Hot food will be onsite to purchase with community group Deeside Ladies Circle serving beverages.

Synthite has operated from Alyn Works on Denbigh Road in Mold since the 1950s and employs 120 people.