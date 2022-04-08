Five-star Newbridge on Usk Restaurant Reopens After Long Pandemic Shutdown

The five-star Newbridge on Usk restaurant in South Wales has reopened to diners and guests after a long pandemic shut down.

As with many businesses in the hospitality industry, the 200-year-old restaurant with rooms in the Usk Valley was forced closed its doors due to Covid restrictions.

With many Covid rules now relaxed in Wales, the 2AA Rosette award-winning restaurant has returned to serving its modern British menu, created by head chef Gareth Pembridge, featuring local and seasonal ingredients – many grown in the inn’s own kitchen garden.

The restaurant’s location in the Welsh countryside is a popular spot for country walks and fishing on the River Usk.

The Newbridge on Usk is part of the Celtic Collection, a family of prestigious experience-focused UK business and leisure destinations, born from the legacy of the world-renowned Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.