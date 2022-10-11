First of its Kind in Wales Electric Vehicle Charging Hub is Taking Shape in Rhyl

The Charge park, the first of its kind in Wales and the second current largest in the UK, is beginning to take shape at West Kinmel Street Car Park.

Underground works are complete on the car park site and the main brick built substation which provides the electrical supply to the chargers is almost finished.

The hub area will now see the installation of the charger units and the site resurfaced complete with new signage and car bay markings on the ground.

The construction of the 36 vehicle capacity hub, funded by the Welsh Government, follows the successful installation of chargers at Kings Avenue car park at Prestatyn.

The hub will be a mix of ‘fast’ 7kwh chargers for local users who have no access to off street parking and ‘rapid’ 50kw chargers for a quick top up and also to assist local taxi drivers on the uptake of electric vehicles by minimising disruption to operational work time. All the chargers at the hub will be open for public use.

Work on the site is expected to be completed by the end of October with the charge park going live towards the end of November.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: