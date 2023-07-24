First Minister to Open Womenspire Awards Ceremony

An awards ceremony which highlights the achievements of exceptional women across Wales is to be opened with an address from First Minister, Mark Drakeford.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards, aim to recognise the contributions of remarkable women from all walks of life, through a celebratory ceremony like no other.

Now in their eighth year, the awards will be held at Tramshed, Cardiff on Thursday 9th November, whilst being simultaneously broadcast online via YouTube, Facebook Live and LinkedIn Live.

The awards are backed by a host of proactive sponsors, though there are still a limited number of sponsorships packages available.

The award categories are as follows:

Community Connector – recognising the accomplishments of a woman with a learning disability, sponsored by Mencap Cymru

Entrepreneur – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Gender Equality Champion – sponsored by Academi Wales

Leader – sponsored by Business in Focus

Woman in STEM – sponsored by The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry

Woman in Sport – sponsored by Sport Wales

Woman in Health and Care – sponsored by Health Education and Improvement Wales

Rising Star – sponsored by Floventis Energy

Community Champion

Learner

FairPlay Employer Award – for organisations working towards making gender equality a reality.

To find out more about the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2023 and sponsorship opportunities, including headline and remaining award category sponsorship, visit www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire or email [email protected].

Joe Ferris, Operations Manager, The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, said:

“This is the sixth-year that we have sponsored the Womenspire award in STEM and we are always proud to be part of such an uplifting, impactful event. We know that by collaborating with Chwarae Teg we are helping to give women across Wales the support they need to enter the workforce, develop their skills, and build successful, fulfilling careers in a wide range of sectors, including life sciences.”

Lucy Reynolds, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“The enthusiasm for Womenspire grows year on year and we are delighted that the First Minister has agreed to join us to give an opening address. “It’s such a special ceremony, full of inspirational stories and entertainment, which will truly shine a light on the accomplishments of women – which far too often go unrecognised. “I hope that the remaining sponsorship opportunities will appeal to other forward thinking and inclusive organisations and businesses who operate here in Wales – ensuring Womenspire makes a difference to the lives and careers of as many women and possible.”

Organisations interested in finding out about sponsoring the awards can email [email protected] or visit www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire.