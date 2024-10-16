First Minister Joins Other Voices Cardigan 2024 Music Festival Line-Up

The Other Voices Cardigan music festival has announced a special addition to its 2024 line up – First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan.

She will take part in a special Clebran conversation at Mwldan, ‘Cymru Calling', Cymru'n Galw and Cymru ag Glaoch', with Other Voices founder and director, Philip King, on the opening day, Thursday, October 31, at 6pm.

This special session will reflect on the role of the nation, its culture and its language, as it sits beside Ireland in a new relationship within the context of a changing Europe.

“I’m delighted to be joining Other Voices in Cardigan as we continue to recognise age-old connections between Wales and Ireland,” said the First Minister. “Every year, Other Voices demonstrates the long-lasting relationship we have with our closest of neighbours which we share through cultures, language and music. “Our Shared Statement binds us and we very much look forward to welcoming more exciting talented performers and visitors to Aberteifi once again.”

Mr King added:

“Other Voices/Llesiau Eraill celebrates the rich connections, the languages and the shared living traditions and cultures that bind Ireland and Wales. “Our contemporary music and arts embody the tremendous cultural vibrancy and contribution that our nations give to the world. In partnership with Mwldan and Triongl, Other Voices looks forward to playing our part in creating the soundtrack for the Shared Statement by the Welsh Government and the Government of Ireland.”

The conversation will be open to all Music Trail wristband holders on a first-come first-served basis.

With less than a month to go, the festival recently announced Nadine Shah and Melys as the final acts to join the St Mary’s Church line-up for the festival, which celebrates its fifth edition this autumn.

They join Charlotte Day Wilson, Fionn Regan, Victor Ray, Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino and Georgia Ruth for intimate performances which will be live-streamed worldwide on the night via Other Voices' YouTube channel and social platforms.

The performances will be broadcast later on TV, BBC iPlayer and RTÉ Player via media partners BBC Wales and RTÉ. The event is presented by BBC DJ and Other Voices regular Huw Stephens.

The full festival schedule, featuring more than 100 live performances across Cardigan over the festival weekend of October 31 to November 2 is now available to view on the recently launched festival App for iPhone and Android, which can be downloaded via Apple and Google Play.

The St Mary’s Church headliners are Charlotte Day Wilson, Nadine Shah, Victor Ray, Fionn Regan, Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino, Georgia Ruth and Melys.

The Music Trail line-up is: ADJUA, Big Sleep, Chubby Cat, Cynefin, David Kitt, Don Leisure, DUG, em koko, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Fears, Filmore!, Gillie, girlfriend., Lila Zing, Lleuwen, Megan Nic Ruairí, Melin Melyn, M(h)aol, Minas, Morgana, Mohammad Syfkhan, Mr Phormula, New Jackson, Niamh Bury, Niques, OLIVE HATAKE, Otto Aday, PARCS, People & Other Diseases, Phil Kieran, Po Griff, Rona Mac, Sage Todz, Search Results, Skunkadelic, Slate, Tara Bandito, The Family Battenberg, The Fully Automatic Model, The Gentle Good, Tiny Leaves and Virgins.

Celebran speakers are Billy Mag Fhloinn, Carwyn Graves, Carys Eleri, Christopher Kissane, Darren Chetty, Delyth Jewell, Edwina Guckian, James Dovey, Laura McAllister, Lowri Cunnington Wynn, Makeba Nicholls, Marianne Kennedy, Max Zanga, Noel Mooney, Professor Diarmait Mac Giolla Chríost, Séan McCabe, The Dingle Druid, Julí Ní Mhaoileóin and Tumi Williams.

Celebran on The Trail speakers are Amy O'Brien, Constance Keane (Fears), M(h)aol), David Peregrine, Archdeacon Eileen Davies, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Gareth Bonello (The Gentle Good), Gareth Stewart, Georgia Ruth, Lleuwen and Phil Keiran.

Other Voices Cardigan is staged with the support and investment of Welsh Government and Government of Ireland, The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Reconciliation Fund.

The festival is produced by South Wind Blows in partnership with Mwldan and Triongl. This project is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Ceredigion County Council.