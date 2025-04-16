Grade II Listed Landmark Reopens as College Facility After £4m Refurbishment

Andrew Scott Ltd has completed a £4 million regeneration and repurposing of Watton Mount and Coach House in Brecon for NPTC Group of Colleges.
The Grade II Listed building was constructed in the early to mid 19th century. Andrew Scott Ltd said this meant a combination of traditional and established skills with a contemporary approach to design from Rio Architects.
Watton Mount will be used for information technology and a hair and beauty teaching area. The Coach House will be used for a real-world teaching/training environment commercial hair and beauty salon.
As part of Andrew Scott Ltd’s ‘Retrofit First’ approach, and to promote the Circular Economy and local Welsh businesses, the firm installed 800 sqm of Truewool®’s Sheep Wool Insulation. Truewool® is fully biodegradable and returnable to the earth at the end of its useful life without the need for any energy intensive recycling processes. This sustainable alternative to regular insulation resulted in a carbon reduction of up to 3.28 tCO2e.
Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, said:
“We are very proud to have successfully handed-over the Grade II listed Watton Mount and Coach House to our client, NPTC Group of Colleges. It has been a privilege to sensitively refurbish and repurpose this historic building, ensuring it meets the needs of the 21st century, whilst preserving its unique character. We hope that this beautifully restored space will be enjoyed by the college and its students for many years to come, providing both a rich sense of history and a modern environment for learning.”
Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges, said:
“We are thrilled to be moving some of the provision from Brecon Beacons College to a location that truly reflects the high standards of education we aim to provide. The finish of Watton Mount is first class and as the project has moved forward, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The visible transformation of the building has prompted many comments in passing with many recognising the care that has gone into breathing new life into what was once a tired and underused space. This all forms part of a wider plan to relocate college provision into the town centre, making education more visible and accessible to the community whilst also increasing footfall.”