Lampeter Craft Shop Named Finalist in National ‘High Street Hero’ Awards

For the second year running, Lampeter’s wool, fabric and craft shop The Snail of Happiness has been shortlisted in the High Street Hero category of Small Business Britain’s national awards, the Small Awards.

Now in its ninth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the UK’s greatest small firms, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions and supports the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

The Snail of Happiness, which opened in 2022, aims to help reduce waste by selling curated preloved craft supplies, as well as new natural fibres for knitters and crocheters and haberdashery and mending tools. The classes and events run at the shop not only give people the opportunity to learn new skills and make friends but also help encourage a circular economy, sustainable crafting and community cohesion.

The shop has been selected as one of just eight finalists for the High Street Hero category, which recognises the best business that plays a key role on their local high street and within their community.

Co-owner Jan Martin said:

“Thanks to the support of the local community and organisations such as Antur Cymru, we have taken huge steps over the last three years to establish a sustainable business that is now, once again, recognised at a UK-wide level.”

This shortlisting follows on from being a finalist in the 2025 Green Growth Awards, and winning the UK Handknitting Association National Window Display competition in 2024.

Co-owner Jon Sayer added:

“Once again, we will be flying the flag for Ceredigion and Wales in London in May. Keep your fingers crossed that we are successful this year.”

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 22 May 2025.

This year sponsored by marketing solution Constant Contact, the Small Awards celebrate the successes of Britain’s small businesses, with 11 different awards for small firms leading the way across everything from sustainability to digital adoption, and showcasing all types of small businesses including social enterprises, family-owned businesses, sole traders and start-ups.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, said:

“Every year, the Small Awards celebrate the UK’s most inspiring small business owners, who are the heart of their communities, and are fuelling the nation’s economic growth. “The awards are a great opportunity to recognise the success and contributions of so many small businesses – The Snail of Happiness is extremely deserving of being a finalist, and we look forward to celebrating together in May.”

Erika Robinson, UK General Manager at Constant Contact, said: