Heidelberg Materials Secures Highway Contracts in Wales

Heidelberg Materials UK has secured two highway contracts for maintaining and improving both local and trunk roads in Wales.
The company has resecured its contract with Neath Port Talbot (NPT) Council for the next four years. The agreement, worth in the region of £3.5 million a year, follows a competitive tender process and covers resurfacing and surface dressing works across the county.
Heidelberg Materials has worked with the NPT highways team since 2020 and has a proven track record of delivering high quality schemes on time and on budget, it said.
The company has also resecured a four-year framework agreement with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA), which is responsible for managing, maintaining and improving the strategic road network in North and Mid Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government.
Starting this month, the agreement is worth up to £3 million a year and covers surfacing and ancillary works on dual carriageways in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Wrexham.
Scott Cooper, Contracting Managing Director at Heidelberg Materials Contracting, said:
“These are both great strategic wins for us and testament to the quality and level of service we offer our customers.
“We will be supplying the contracts from our network of quarries and asphalt plants in Wales using local materials to deliver local projects. Where possible on the NMWTRA contract we will lay Welsh Government SMA (stonemastic asphalt) for surface course applications.
“We were instrumental in developing this range of asphalt mixes, which offers increased durability and lower whole life costs. It is a great example of the added value of collaborative working between client and supplier and we are looking forward to building on this in the future.”