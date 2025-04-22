Heidelberg Materials Secures Highway Contracts in Wales

Heidelberg Materials UK has secured two highway contracts for maintaining and improving both local and trunk roads in Wales.

The company has resecured its contract with Neath Port Talbot (NPT) Council for the next four years. The agreement, worth in the region of £3.5 million a year, follows a competitive tender process and covers resurfacing and surface dressing works across the county.

Heidelberg Materials has worked with the NPT highways team since 2020 and has a proven track record of delivering high quality schemes on time and on budget, it said.

The company has also resecured a four-year framework agreement with the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency (NMWTRA), which is responsible for managing, maintaining and improving the strategic road network in North and Mid Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Starting this month, the agreement is worth up to £3 million a year and covers surfacing and ancillary works on dual carriageways in Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Wrexham.

Scott Cooper, Contracting Managing Director at Heidelberg Materials Contracting, said: