Finance Awards Wales Opens for 2022

Finance Awards Wales 2022 has officially launched and is open for nominations. Now in its fifth year, the awards have become an established highlight of the business year, celebrating the Finance talent in Wales

With over 13 categories ranging from Rising Star of the Year to CFO / FD of the Year, shortlisted winners will be announced in the summer.

The 2022 Awards will mark the contribution of teams and individuals in the finance sector who continue to play a critical role in the organisations they represent.

“The awards continue to recognise, attract and invest in the talented finance professionals in Wales”, said Matt Hyde, MD of Finance Awards Wales. “The Finance Awards family continues to grow and each year we look forward to discovering new talent, while recognising the deeply experienced professionals that work in the finance sector across Wales”.

The familiar judging panel will once again reunite for the 2022 awards. Chaired by Head of Economic Development for Cardiff Council, Ken Poole, the panel will include Finance Director of Leekes Group, Mike Fowler; Director of Recruit 121, Emma Peterson and Group CFO of Propel Finance, Mark Tweed. All four will be joined by some guest judges as they meet the shortlisted candidates to hear their personal stories.

Specialist finance recruitment firm, Recruit 121 continue to be proud of their role as principal sponsor.

CEO Che Hookings said,

“Finance Awards Wales provide a special opportunity to raise the profile of the Finance profession in Wales and I’m delighted to continue to be involved in finding the next cohort of talent”.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“The world class financial and professional services industry the Welsh Government has fostered here in Wales is a real asset to our diverse and vibrant economy. “Internationally-renowned companies have been attracted here in that time, providing high-quality and well-paid job opportunities. “The Finance Awards Wales 2022 will showcase those individuals and companies who have continued to forge forward amid challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I encourage you to nominate those who have led and inspired with talent and resilience.”

For more information or details of sponsorship: [email protected] | 07977 136 477