Final Call to Join Fully-Funded Green Tech Programme for Vale Businesses 

An innovation hub is seeking businesses to take advantage of comprehensive sustainability support.

Tramshed Tech is calling for Vale of Glamorgan businesses to join its fully-funded Green Tech Zero Programme. This initiative supports businesses in developing innovative solutions to address climate challenges while advancing their growth and sustainability goals.

The Green Tech Zero Programme delivers intensive one-to-one support for businesses developing sustainable solutions. Participating businesses will receive expert guidance and practical tools to identify investment opportunities and accelerate their journey to net-zero operations. Through this structured support, each business will develop a comprehensive decarbonisation plan aligned with their growth objectives.

Programme participants receive:

Personalised one-on-one support to create decarbonisation plans

Monthly workshops led by a subject matter expert across both sustainability and finance

Comprehensive modules on business development, financial readiness, and regulatory compliance

Exclusive networking opportunities with industry professionals

Access to Tramshed Tech's network and member benefits

Social events hosted at Tramshed Tech Goodsheds, open to a wider network of industry professionals throughout the area

Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech, said:

“This is a unique opportunity for businesses in the Vale of Glamorgan to receive fully-funded support in developing their green innovations. In the current climate, where sustainability is increasingly crucial for business success, we're offering valuable resources and expertise to help local businesses thrive while contributing to environmental solutions.” “The business community we've created at Tramshed Tech Barry is something special,” said Catrin Morgan, Community Lead. “We see meaningful collaborations happening every day between our members, and I'm excited to welcome more Green Tech Zero participants into this supportive network of local innovators.”

Building on Tramshed Tech's Creative Cluster programme in the Vale of Glamorgan, which has successfully supported 20 local businesses, the Green Tech Zero Programme aims to bring similar opportunities to the sustainability sector. Creative Cluster participants have benefited from new collaborative partnerships and opportunities for business development. This experience in delivering targeted business support demonstrates Tramshed Tech's commitment to nurturing innovation in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Businesses interested in the programme are encouraged to apply before the programme deadline on Friday 31st January 2025.