Festive Cheer Comes to Llanilid Development

The builder behind the Morgans Walk development in South Wales has donated £1,000 towards the village’s Christmas lights expansion scheme.

Persimmon Homes West Wales awarded £1,000 from its Community Champions fund towards Llanharan Community Council’s scheme to extend their Christmas display, part of which includes the Morgan’s Walk development. The scheme comprises new public Christmas trees and lamppost decorations and lights.

Persimmon currently has three and four-bed homes for sale at Morgans Walk, starting from £249,995. Along with nearby Michaels Grove – where two, three, and four-bed homes are for sale from £209,995 – the builder is bringing thousands of new homes to local people in the area.

The five-star developer donates £48,000 to good causes and much-loved organisations across Wales each year as part of its Community Champions scheme. Recent local recipients include the Llanharan Community Development Project and Llantwit Fardre FC.

Commenting, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ sales director, Sharon Bouhali, said:

“We are very proud of the work we have done in Llanilid to make our development a community, and that progress is always visible when a place has Christmas lights. “Persimmon is happy to have helped brightened up the development for the festive season as well as work with the Community Council to deliver that.”

Councillor David Evans – Chair of Llanharan Community Council – added: