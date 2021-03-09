Event Set to Inspire Welsh Businesses to Recover, Rebuild and Revitalise

Leading business organisation Chambers Wales will host an interactive ‘Question Time’ style event, inspiring Welsh businesses to recover, rebuild and revitalise following a challenging year.

The event will be broadcast live today 4:00pm , March 9 from its Corporate Partner Capital Law’s offices in Cardiff and aims to inspire business confidence almost a year after the country first entered lockdown. The panel of thought leaders will explore how businesses can adapt and thrive in the future, with a particular focus on the opportunities for rejuvenation and growth in the Welsh business community.

Early results from the Chambers Wales quarterly business economic survey indicate that over 50% of businesses have cited business confidence and Government funding as external opportunities to help their business recover. This event will increase awareness of these, and other opportunities, and boost confidence in leaders of business across all sizes and sectors to develop agile recovery plans.

Chaired by Chris Nott, founder and senior partner of Capital Law, the event will give attendees the opportunity to submit questions to the expert panel to offer their insights into how Welsh businesses can exploit opportunities to achieve stable recovery and reignite growth.

The expert panel will be Jon Lambird, Head of SME at Barclays UK; Jon Maycock, Commercial Director at Propel Finance Group; Paul Slevin, Director of Quantuma Corporate Advisory Firm and Simon Tee, Managing Partner at Kilsby Williams Chartered Accountants.

Following a year of uncertainty for many businesses, Chambers Wales encourage businesses to look to the future with optimism, to have confidence that there are opportunities for their business to grow and to use the powerful network of experts across Wales and the world who can help them make that happen.

Chambers Wales is the leading business membership organisation in Wales, bringing together the best industry expertise and resources from across Wales, and the world, to support Welsh businesses to recover, rebuild and revitalise in every sector.

To register for Recover, Rebuild, Revitalise, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7716142421466/WN_OF80EHzYTbyMFcCfoVFCQQ