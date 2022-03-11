EVENT: Making Real-Time Traffic Modelling a Reality

Description
This webinar, organised by CIHT Yorkshire & the Humber, will look at how York became the first city in the UK to use a real-time transport model for live traffic management and the benefits it delivered in highway improvement savings.
Hear about the innovative suite of transport modelling tools implemented at the City of York as part of its Smarter Travel Evolution Programme.
This suite includes a first-of-its-kind combined planning and operational toolkit; bringing together the City’s transport planning and traffic management capability by implementing a digital twin of the road network combining transport modelling with live data feeds.
The webinar will include an explanation of how the new tools are providing benefits to the City of York, including how the system has been implemented; theoretical background/concepts; the technology used; challenges faced; and advice to other Local Authorities who are interested in similar capabilities in future.
Who is the event for?
This event is open to both members and non-members of CIHT. It will be of particular interest to transport modellers/ planners/ traffic managers/ network monitoring officers/ traffic engineers/ practitioners/ advisors at any stage in their job level as well as highway authorities wishing to deploy real-time modelling.
Why you can't miss this event?
- Fantastic CPD opportunity
- Listen to an overview of real-time modelling
- Case study – the City of York
- Hear about innovative solutions – integration with UTC
- Advice for local authorities interested in similar benefits
- Q&A Session and discussion around the subject – get your questions answered directly by those involved in the project.
Cost:Varies
WHEN:29th March 2022 – 12:30-13:30
WHERE:Online