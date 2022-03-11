EVENT: Making Real-Time Traffic Modelling a Reality

This webinar, organised by CIHT Yorkshire & the Humber, will look at how York became the first city in the UK to use a real-time transport model for live traffic management and the benefits it delivered in highway improvement savings.

Hear about the innovative suite of transport modelling tools implemented at the City of York as part of its Smarter Travel Evolution Programme.

This suite includes a first-of-its-kind combined planning and operational toolkit; bringing together the City’s transport planning and traffic management capability by implementing a digital twin of the road network combining transport modelling with live data feeds.

The webinar will include an explanation of how the new tools are providing benefits to the City of York, including how the system has been implemented; theoretical background/concepts; the technology used; challenges faced; and advice to other Local Authorities who are interested in similar capabilities in future.