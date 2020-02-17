ESTnet Strengthens Proposition Transforming Into Technology Connected

Major changes have been announced by ESTnet as part of ambitious new plans to boost the profile of the Welsh technology industry.

After nearly 20 years of representing and championing Wales’ technology industry, the organisation has announced it will adopt a new identity of Technology Connected, along with several new, high profile additions to strengthen its board.

The new board members bring a wealth of experience in technology and business, joining the organisation from some of the UK’s biggest technology brands. The new board appointees are;

Katy Chamberlain, Chief Executive of Business in Focus – Katy is the Chief Executive of Business in Focus which supports businesses in turning their ambition into reality. Katy spent more than 20 years with international accountancy and advisory firm KPMG, leading teams delivering a variety of services to businesses in Wales and is also the former Chief Executive of equality action organisation, Chwarae Teg.

Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder of GoCompare – Lee is one of the founding members of GoCompare, one of the UK’s largest fintechs and a key figure in the rise of price comparison websites. In addition to his 20 years of experience in the financial and fintech industry, Lee is also the driving force behind GoCompare’s GoFurther Academy initiative, which has invested in a series of programmes to boost skills in data science and STEM in Wales.

Gareth Williams, VP Secure Communications and Information Systems for Thales UK-Gareth joined Thales in 2008 and is VP for Secure Communications and Information Systems, overseeing the Communication Systems and Cyber Security businesses of Thales in the UK. He has previously worked for General Dynamics, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce, with a career spanning various Engineering, Finance and Operations roles. Gareth sits on the Cyber Management Committee of Tech UK and is a member of the RISC Council.

The new appointments come at a time of major change to the organisation, including adopting the new identity of Technology Connected, as it seeks to continue to unify, champion and enable the vibrant Welsh technology industry.

Technology Connected is responsible for some of Wales’ largest technology events and initiatives including The Emerging Tech Fest, Wales Technology Awards, Factory of the Future programmes and the Cardiff University Year in Industry partnership.

Avril Lewis MBE Managing Director of Technology Connected commented;