Established Law Firm Relocates to Modern Premises

A Torfaen solicitors’ firm has relocated to newly refurbished premises.

Rubin Lewis O’Brien, established in 1966, has worked with Cwmbran Centre owners L&C Investments to upgrade the office in Pendragon House, General Rees Square.

Managing Partner Damian Lines said:

“After almost 60 years in the town centre, and 26 of those in our last premises, the firm outgrew the available space. By working with the owners of Cwmbran Centre we have created a more welcoming environment for clients and staff.

“I am delighted that we have been able to bring into use a previously under-used building, and that we are able to remain in the very heart of our community – something which we consider extremely important.

“By taking a long-term view, and investing in our facilities and in technology, we will be able to continue providing an exemplary service to clients both in person and digitally for many years to come.”