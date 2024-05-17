Cardiff Capital Region  |

17 May 2024
Cardiff Capital Region

Engineering Firm Takes Top Prize at Prestigious Awards

St Athan firm Metrology Engineering Services scooped the top prize at the Wales Business Awards 2024.

A leading service provider in reverse engineering, 3D laser scanning, damage assessment and quality inspection, the firm was recognised as the Wales Business of the Year for its use of cutting-edge technology to advance the field of repair engineering to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The top prize was presented by headline sponsor Jardine Norton. Metrology also won the Innovative Business of the Year category.

A total of 11 winners were crowned across 11 categories by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid at a ceremony at the Vale Hotel & Resort in Hensol.

Businesses and organisations from across Wales came together to celebrate business success, innovation and best practice at the ceremony which was saw broadcaster Andrea Byrne return as host.

Steve Beasley, CEO of Metrology Engineering Services, said:

“We are delighted to have won two awards including the overall prize: Wales Business of the Year. We’d like to thank Welsh Government and Aerospace Wales for helping us get started in this dynamic industry. Over the last year we have secured contracts all over the world and expanded our team to 20 highly specialised engineers who share our innovative vision.  I’d like to dedicate these awards to our brilliant team.”

Other winners on the night included Arian Care, Dulas Ltd, Dylan’s Restaurants, Genesis Biosciences, Ogi, Peter Jones ILG, Route Media, Watkins & Gunn Limited, Welsh Refugee Council and Dorian Payne of Castell Group, who took home the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Paul Butterworth, CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards showcased the best of Welsh business, recognising firms who play a fundamental role in driving the economy forward, implementing innovative initiatives and supporting their teams.

“We’d like to offer our congratulations to our worthy winners, as well as those who were shortlisted.”

The winners were:

AWARD FINALISTS
B2B Customer Commitment Award

Award Sponsor: Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid

 Ogi
B2C Customer Commitment Award Award Sponsor: Blake Morgan Dylan’s Restaurants

 
Digital Business of the Year

Award Sponsor: Effective Communication

 Route Media
Diversity & Inclusion Award

Award Sponsor: Serco (Restart Scheme)

 Welsh Refugee Council
Employee Engagement Award

Award Sponsor: Howden Insurance

 Arian Care

 
Global Business of the Year

Award Sponsor: Atradius

 Peter Jones ILG

 
Green Business of the Year

Award Sponsor: CBRE

 Genesis Biosciences
Innovative Business of the Year

Award Sponsor: Browne Jacobson

 Metrology Engineering Services

 
SME Exporter of the Year

Award Sponsor: Welsh Government

 Dulas Ltd

 
Workplace Wellbeing Award

Award Sponsor: Howden Insurance

 Watkins & Gunn Limited
Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Award Sponsor: Cardiff Business School Help To Grow: Management

 

 Castell Group (Dorian Payne)

 
Wales Business of the Year

Headline Sponsor: Jardine Norton

 Metrology Engineering Services

 

