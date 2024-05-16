Cardiff Barristers’ Chambers Makes Legal Sector Compliance History

A leading barristers’ chambers has achieved a ground-breaking milestone by becoming the first legal service provider to gain LOCS:23 certification.

30 Park Place, a chambers in Cardiff, has made legal sector compliance history with the certification.

LOCS:23, short for Lawful and Organisational Controls Standard 23, is a cutting-edge certification developed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) specifically for legal service providers and their solution partners. Its primary objective is to assist law firms and barristers’ chambers in meeting their UK GDPR obligations while providing tangible evidence to clients that their data is handled with utmost care and legal precision.

Catrin John, Head of Chambers, said: