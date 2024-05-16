Cardiff Barristers’ Chambers Makes Legal Sector Compliance History

A leading barristers’ chambers has achieved a ground-breaking milestone by becoming the first legal service provider to gain LOCS:23 certification.
30 Park Place, a chambers in Cardiff, has made legal sector compliance history with the certification.
LOCS:23, short for Lawful and Organisational Controls Standard 23, is a cutting-edge certification developed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) specifically for legal service providers and their solution partners. Its primary objective is to assist law firms and barristers’ chambers in meeting their UK GDPR obligations while providing tangible evidence to clients that their data is handled with utmost care and legal precision.
Catrin John, Head of Chambers, said:
“We are incredibly proud that a barristers’ chambers in Wales has set the compliance precedent and inspiration for other legal service providers. In today’s digital landscape, where data breaches and privacy concerns abound, robust data protection practices are non-negotiable – for our clients, employees, barristers and for those working in and with the justice system in England and Wales.”
“LOCS:23 certification not only demonstrates compliance, but also instils confidence in our clients, making it a valuable asset for our organisation. Many thanks to Kayleigh Jefferies, Lead Clerk for Civil and Public Law at 30 Park Place, for her exceptional work and dedication in securing the certification for chambers, and to Briefed, whose invaluable assistance played a pivotal role in achieving this secure status.”