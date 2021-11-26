ESG Not a Priority for Majority of UK Investors, Despite COP26 Efforts

A new survey of 857 UK-based investors has revealed their sentiments towards sustainable and ESG investing, as well as the Government’s climate policy.

It found:

Less than half (45%) of UK investors say that sustainable investing is important to them This figure increases to 60% among investors aged 18-34, compared to 30% of those aged 55 and over



Just 28% say that COP26 and the UK Government’s stance on climate change have accelerated their plans for ESG investment

Even fewer (19%) consider ESG investments to be a savvy financial strategy at present

UK investors are failing to prioritise sustainable and ESG investments, despite COP26 and Government action to tackle climate change, new research from HYCM has found.

The trading broker commissioned an independent survey of 857 UK-based investors, all of whom have investments worth in excess of £10,000, excluding their property, savings and pensions. It found that less than half (45%) consider sustainable investing to be a priority in their portfolio management.

A significantly higher proportion (60%) of younger investors (18-34) said that sustainable investing is important to them, compared to just 30% of those in the over-55 demographic. Likewise, when asked about their investment strategies for the coming year, 52% of younger investors stated they plan to invest in more sustainable assets under management, in contrast to only 12% of over-55s.

Meanwhile, less than a third (28%) of investors said that the Government’s stance on climate change and COP26 discussions have accelerated their plans to invest in more sustainable assets. A similar number (31%) believe the UK Government is doing enough to encourage green and ESG investment.

Elsewhere, HYCM’s study revealed that the recent energy crisis has made 38% UK investors wary of making sustainable, green, or ESG investments. This figure rose to 58% for those with investment portfolios in excess of £500,000.

While just 19% of investors consider ESG investments to be a savvy financial strategy at present, 33% do plan to invest, or increase their investment, in green energy, such as wind power, water stocks and solar energy in the next 12 months.

Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst, HYCM, said: