Engineers Adopt Hospice as Company Charity

A North Wales hospice has been adopted by a precision engineering company as its chosen charity.

St Kentigern Hospice, which serves Denbighshire, eastern Conwy and western Flintshire, was chosen by Continental Diamond Tool Ltd (CDT) because of the “wonderful care” it has shown for relatives of team members, including both parents of engraver and dispatch officer Helen Turberville.

The company, which supplies parts for production machinery for Rolls-Royce and other aerospace companies, has made its first donation to the charity, with Helen handing over a cheque for £1,000 at the hospice in St Asaph.

The donation was made to mark the 40th anniversary of the specialist firm – one of only two of its kind in the UK – which employs 40 skilled staff at its factory on the Tir Llwyd Industrial Estate in Kinmel Bay.

Helen said:

“My parents, Maureen and Ted Felton, from Kinmel Bay, were both here and the care and support the hospice gave was a great comfort to them and to us as a family. “St Kentigern is a wonderful place and my mum made a lot of friends here. It’s very comforting here and I’m delighted that CDT are supporting it.”

The hospice provides extensive day care and respite services as well as wide range of therapies and over the past 12 months more than 600 people have used its services. It costs £3 million a year to run the hospice.