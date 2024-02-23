EmpowerCymru — Industry Powerhouses Gather for Wales’ First Event Dedicated to Supporting the Transition to Net Zero

EmpowerCymru — Industry Powerhouses Gather for Wales’ First Event Dedicated to Supporting the Transition to Net Zero

Net Zero Industry Wales (NZIW) — an independent body which supports and enables Welsh industries on the delivery of net zero — is hosting its first ever EmpowerCymru event, sponsored by EY, designed to bring together industries, investors, public sector organisations and thought-leaders to discuss their experiences and strategies in support of Wales’ journey to net zero.

The event, which will take place on Monday 11 March between 10am and 4pm at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel, will be split into two sessions: ‘the journey so far’ and ‘the journey ahead.’ While the morning session will explore progress made to date, specifically within the South Wales Industrial Cluster, alongside real learnings and insight from industry, the afternoon session will drive discussions into barriers and opportunities affecting Welsh industry and, crucially, what support and investment is needed.

Keynote speakers include Secretary of State for Wales, The Rt Hon David TC Davies MP, Michelle T Davies, EY Global Sustainability Legal Services Leader, Simon Ames, Managing Director of Dragon Group, amongst other industry experts.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of NZIW, said:

“EmpowerCymru is an exciting new event dedicated to supporting Net Zero Industry Wales’ continued commitment to making Wales the country of choice for sustainable goods and services. “This unique event will bring together some of the sector’s most inspiring minds and powerhouses to foster collaboration and provide a chance to discuss experiences so far, the challenges faced, and what is next for net zero. “Wales is a nation rooted in a proud industrial heritage and it’s important that we continue to build momentum to create a greener and brighter future.”

Register for the EmpowerCymru event, here:

https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/empower-cymru/ (ENG)

https://wales.business-events.org.uk/cy/digwyddiadau/empower-cymru/ (CY)