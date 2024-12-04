Elevate Announces Flotek as the First Strategic Partner to Spearhead the New Cardiff Hypercity Internet Network

Elevate Wholesale® (previously known as Telcom) has announced a strategic partnership with Flotek Group, a Cardiff based IT & Comms service provider.

This is the first of Elevate Wholesale’s collaborations in Cardiff, as the company works to deliver hyperfast, gigabit connectivity to organisations throughout the region as part of the £7m network build contract awarded by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government in 2024 to provide Cardiff businesses with the opportunity to access high speed full fibre internet.

This partnership will allow Flotek to provide high speed full fibre to the premises (FTTP) broadband & Dedicated Internet (Leased Line) services to 5,000+ Cardiff based businesses, satisfying the digital divide that previously existed in the city with many of those businesses previously reliant on legacy copper infrastructure – suffering from poor internet services as a result.

Cardiff Council, The Welsh Government & Elevate are committed to ensuring 100% complete coverage of full fibre connectivity across the city by 2025, creating digital inclusion for all.

Will Goodall, Head of Elevate Wholesale, said:

“We are delighted to have onboarded Flotek as our first strategic partner for Cardiff as we prepare to support the region in its quest to access hyperfast internet. As the administrative, cultural, and commercial centre of Wales, it’s critical that businesses across the region have equitable access to digital technologies & we’re so excited to have a leading, local technology partner on board to drive this for us”

Jay Ball, CEO at Flotek, said: