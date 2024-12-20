Edenstone and Pobl Partnership to Deliver a £55 Million New Homes Development in Cardiff

A partnership between the Edenstone Group, and Pobl Group has exchanged contracts to acquire a parcel of land at Plasdŵr – Cardiff’s new Garden City.

Edenstone is one of the largest privately owned residential developers in Wales, while Pobl is Wales’s largest registered social landlord.

Over the coming months, the partnership will progress plans for 181 new homes, as part of the wider 7,000-home Plasdŵr development in Radyr.

Edenstone Group chief executive Glyn Mabey said:

“With new house building supply currently being at near record lows in Wales, we are increasingly looking to more innovative ways to boost our housebuilding activities. Our partnership with Pobl is an example of this. We both have a common vision to deliver high quality homes for all, with a clear emphasis on enhancing lives and wellbeing. That commitment to improving communities, providing homes where people can thrive and flourish, forms the cornerstone of our plans for new homes at Plasdŵr. “It’s an exciting opportunity and marks a new chapter for both parties. The partnership between Edenstone and Pobl creates a very competitive land buying arrangement, allowing us to compete in areas that would otherwise be unattainable.”

Scott Sanders, CEO of Pobl Group said:

“Pobl’s partnership with Edenstone is an exciting opportunity to deliver much-needed affordable homes in an area where there is significant demand. At Plasdŵr, as part of Cardiff’s growing Garden City, we’re not just building houses; we’re creating a thriving, sustainable community with a mix of tenures that will meet the diverse needs of residents. We’re excited to play a key role in this transformative development, helping to shape the future of Cardiff for generations to come.”

Edenstone has a proven track record of working with housing associations and private sector rental providers, alongside its credentials in building private sale homes and creating communities where placemaking and sustainability are key.

Headquartered in Magor, Edenstone is a mixed tenure residential developer currently building affordable and private homes on developments across South Wales and the West of England. Six new sites are due to commence over the next 12 months.

Pobl Group manages some 24,000 homes, and has ambitious plans to deliver more than 4,500 new homes by 2030.

The land acquired by the Partnership is Parcel 2C of Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s £2 billion garden city of 7,000 homes, planned over a 900 acre-site bordering Radyr, Danescourt, Fairwater, Pentrebane and St Fagans. Plasdŵr is a strategic site to the north west of the capital city, identified in Cardiff’s Local Development Plan as key to the city’s economic growth.

Nick Lawley, Director at Cooke & Arkwright, advisors to the landowners at Plasdwr said:

“The landowners at Plasdŵr have a long term vision to create a new community within Cardiff where residents can live in a sustainable quality environment with the full range of local amenities. We are still at an early stage in that process and are pleased to welcome Pobl and Edenstone as the latest developers to be building at Plasdŵr.”

Subject to reserved matters planning consent, Edenstone and Pobl would provide 181 new homes on Parcel 2C. There would be 127 open market properties and 54 ‘affordable homes’, offering a mix of intermediate rental properties and low-cost homeownership homes.

It’s hoped planning will be secured within 12 months and that work on site would start soon after.

For more information about Edenstone see here or for details about Pobl see here.