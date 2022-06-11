Double Boost For Charity Helping Flintshire Families

A Flintshire charity that provides support to families in need has recruited 10 new volunteers and moved into new offices.

Home-Start Flintshire, based at the CORLAN Voluntary Centre in Mold, now has over 40 volunteers trained to work with families with young children across the county.

Having moved from a smaller office within the centre, the charity now has a much larger, multifunctional space, including a dedicated training room, meeting room, and family resource library.

It’s 10 new volunteers have now completed a training course, consisting of 10 three-hour training sessions covering everything from safeguarding and confidentiality to childhood attachment theory and the benefits of play.

Sharon Windsor, scheme manager at Home-Start Flintshire, said:

“Our new volunteers are now equipped with the tools they need to support families across the county with the range of issues that they face while raising young children. “Home-Start offers a unique service through our wonderful network of volunteers. We’re here to provide encouragement, a listening ear and an extra pair of hands for families for a few hours each week. That time can make all the difference to people struggling with issues that range from bereavement and mental health to children’s behaviour, multiple births and social isolation. “Some of our volunteers also support at our ‘stay and play’ and pram walk activities, which bring small groups of parents together to socialise. “We are also delighted to welcome our first new wave of volunteers to our new offices at the CORLAN Voluntary Centre where we can better support them in their new roles. We have a brilliant new resource library where our volunteers can borrow a range of games, books, planners and other aids that will assist them when visiting families.”

Home-Start Flintshire recently restarted face-to-face visits, having provided a consistent service to families throughout the coronavirus restrictions. As well as providing telephone support during the lockdowns, the charity sent out more than 1,800 tailored activity packs.

Sharon added:

“When we were unable to do home visits during the pandemic, we quickly adapted to helping families with telephone support and sending out our family activity packs, which meant we were still able to provide that vital point of contact and reassurance during what was a very difficult time. “As a charity we can signpost families to further help where needed, whether it be from health professionals, specialist organisations or other charities such as The Flintshire Foodbank.”

Home-Start Flintshire is currently recruiting for its next wave of volunteers. If you have parent or caring experience and are interested in finding out more about becoming a Home-Start volunteer, email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information..