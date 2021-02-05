Disused Buildings Renovated to Meet Housing Demand in Powys

A Welshpool firm has brought back into use apartment blocks in Newtown which had stood empty.

Clwyedog House, which had one resident, and Camlad House, which was empty, are now energy efficient, quality, safe homes for those who need it to meet an increased housing need in Powys.

Contractors from SWG Group completely renovated both buildings including installing a new video door entry and intercom system to each household to improve security.

Jacqui Gough of SWG Group said:

“We are thrilled to see the transformation of these buildings, which were not fit for purpose before. “A raft of improvements have been made to create a comfortable living environment. “Our contractors used their expertise, working alongside the council, to put in place the best adaptations to these empty buildings and we are pleased to be able to deliver it on time. “Bringing empty buildings back into use is also something SWG Group is pleased to be able to accomplish.”

The project created 16 new homes for residents which also have new sprinkler systems and fire alarms to improve fire safety and increased energy efficiency through additional insulation to provide sound proofing.

Externally there was full resurfacing & landscaping, as well as new bin stores created to promote recycling.

Alan Corbett, Project Officer at Powys County Council, said: