Danielle Coakley is Appointed Head of Education at Ty Bronllys

Orbis Education and Care has appointed Danielle Coakley as Head of Education at its Brecon service Ty Bronllys.

The appointment comes after Danielle, from Pontypridd, recently received her own autism diagnosis, which she believes gives her a unique understanding of the needs of the children and young people at Ty Bronllys.

Orbis is one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist schools and homes, supporting children and adults with complex needs associated with autism.

Thirty-five year old Danielle, who is also a mother-of-one, says being autistic herself allows her to have a distinctive insight into supporting children and adults with complex needs associated with autism.

She says:

“I struggled in school because I was labelled as disruptive and obtuse for asking too many questions but it’s just because I was trying to make sense of the work we were being given. I was always interested in a career teaching but my ambitions were quashed by teachers who thought I wasn’t bright enough to succeed. “I was diagnosed as neurodivergent last year after 18 months of tests and it was a huge relief. I finally felt as though my struggles in school were validated in that I wasn’t lacking intelligence, simply that I expressed my intelligence in a different way to my fellow pupils. With my diagnosis, I think of it as very serendipitous that I have ended up working in an area where I can drive the changes that help to overcome the barriers I faced growing up in a neurotypical school in the 90s.”

Danielle joined Orbis 11 years ago as a Learning Support Assistant in Ty Coryton, Cardiff, and studied for a PGCE at USW Coleg Morgannwg while on maternity leave. She then moved to Ty Bronllys as a teacher, before being promoted to senior teacher and, most recently, deputy Head Teacher.

She is thrilled to now be named as Head of Education at Ty Bronllys, a role she never would have dreamed possible when she was at school.

She added:

“Orbis has been hugely supportive in my professional development, and I’ve learned so much during my time in autism care. One of the most important lessons has been once you have met one neurodivergent person, you’ve only met one. The spectrum, the level of need and interest varies wildly from person to person, and there is no one size fits all for a fix, approach or method. At Orbis, we create bespoke curriculums for each individual, so they can become well-rounded members of the community. I view being neurodivergent as a positive and I will continue to work hard to see the children develop and grow.”

Lucy Pottinger, Director of Education for Orbis Education and Care, said:

“Danielle has been working with Orbis for over 10 years and has worked in a variety of roles. Orbis supported her through her PGCE and it is through her sheer hard work and commitment that she has got where she is today. We are delighted to welcome her to the role and know she will be fantastic.”

For more information about our education and care services visit: www.orbis-group.co.uk