Cross-Party Group Calls for ‘Essential’ Western Gateway Partnership to Continue

A group of cross-party MPs and Peers from across South Wales and Western England is calling on the UK Government to continue to support the Western Gateway partnership.

The newly reformed Western Gateway All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) met to discuss how, together, MPs and Peers can support efforts of businesses and local leaders to attract investment and improve connections across a national border.

The Western Gateway is the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England, reaching from Swindon to St David’s in Pembrokeshire. The reforming of the APPG follows many local MPs and peers sending an open letter in support of the Western Gateway to the UK Government in response to a consultation on the future of Pan-Regional Partnerships.

Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire and Co-Chair of the Western Gateway APPG said:

“We know that cross-border working is essential for our communities. Our area has been predicted to become the fastest-growing economic area outside of London if we can continue to collaborate at scale over the next five years, creating real opportunities for our communities. “Through coming together as a group, we want to support work already going on in the area to build on this potential and champion causes important to our constituents such as rail connectivity and investment in green energy. I look forward to working with fellow MPs from across the patch over the next year to make sure Westminster can get behind the Western Gateway.”

Lord Davies of Gower, Co-Chair of the Western Gateway APPG, said:

“In this part of the world we have a unique cross border economy with businesses based on both sides of the Severn and over 100,000 people a day commuting between England and Wales for work and play. “Supporting decision-making across this national border is essential for ensuring the 5 million people within this area can attract the opportunities we need. I am looking forward to working with this group to make a difference. We are calling on the UK Government to make sure they are backing the Western Gateway which will be essential for the economic growth we need in the UK.”

The consultation on the future of Pan-Regional Partnerships closed on 16th December with a result expected to be published in the next couple of months. Over 100 businesses, local authorities and other organisations took part from across the Western Gateway area to express their support for the partnership with more support coming from other parts of the UK.