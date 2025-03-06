ABP Hosts Welsh Government Minister at South Wales Innovation Day

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has welcomed Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, as a special keynote speaker at its Energy Ventures Accelerator (EVA) South Wales Innovation Day.

Addressing an engaged audience of innovators, entrepreneurs, academics and businesses, she re-emphasised the vital role played by ports in creating ecosystems to accelerate the energy transition and announced Welsh Government’s plans to establish a dedicated investment team for Port Talbot.

Rebecca Evans MS, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

“As the demand for goods and services continues to rise, the significance of ports and transport infrastructure has never been greater. I was delighted to attend ABP’s EVA South Wales Innovation Day and hear more about technologies and ideas that have the potential to transform the region into an epicentre for the clean energy transition. “I was also pleased to share that I have requested the formation of a dedicated investment team for Port Talbot, ensuring these opportunities are fully seized and not overlooked. The Welsh Government remains committed to securing the long-term prosperity of Port Talbot and the surrounding region.”

Organised as part of ABP’s EVA programme, the event brought together a community of innovators from industrial businesses, start-ups, academia and politics to the Welsh capital, with some startups travelling from overseas to be in Wales. Run by ABP in partnership with innovation platform, Plug and Play, the EVA programme is open to applications from startups across the globe.

Max Harris, ABP’s Group Head of Strategy & Sustainability, who leads the EVA initiative, said:

“Industrial Rejuvenation was of the consistent theme of our Innovation Day in South Wales, as we connected industry players and startups to help foster innovation ecosystems within our ports to accelerate cost-efficient decarbonisation. “Positive momentum has been building rapidly since we launched our EVA programme in June last year. We have spoken to over 160 energy transition startups and we have learned a lot about the challenges they face and how ABP can support their growth.”

The EVA South Wales Innovation Day was hosted at Cardiff Bay’s Coal Exchange. Originally built in 1886 as a meeting place for coal merchants, ship owners and agents and famed for being the site where the first ever £1,000,000 deal was agreed, the building is steeped in trade history.

The Innovation Day featured expert panel discussions on topics such as floating offshore wind technology in the Celtic Sea and industrial rejuvenation resulting from the growth of new energy sectors. The audience also heard from a range of clean energy startups and innovators, who presented their products and propositions on stage. These included:

Sperra – a 3D concrete printing innovator based in California, building FLOW anchors and floating dock technology.

Acua Ocean – manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) capable of transporting heavy robotics and sensor technologies in rough seas to support the offshore energy and defence industries.

Hynamics – focused on low-carbon hydrogen production and a key ABP partner at the Port of Barry’s Clean Growth Hub

Material Evolution – producer of low carbon cement using waste products from heavy industry to decarbonise the use of concrete in construction

OXCCU – producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), combining captured CO2 and clean hydrogen with an innovative process

Jason Cotrell, Founder and CEO of California-based 3D-printed startup Sperra, said:

“It was fantastic to be part of ABP’s EVA Innovation Day and make new connections with companies across the offshore wind supply chain. Although we are based in the US, we view the UK as a really attractive market to participate in. “The day before the event we were also fortunate to enjoy a tour of ABP's ports at Port Talbot and Swansea and see first-hand the scale of the opportunities for innovative energy transition companies. This is real and we are excited about the potential to develop our plans in South Wales.”

The next event in the EVA calendar will be ABP’s EVA Southampton Innovation Exchange on 26th March, which is part of Maritime UK Solent’s Coastal Powerhouse Conference. The session will focus on maritime decarbonisation and will feature a keynote speech from Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a panel discussion with Carnival UK and HMM and a wide range of expert voices and startup pitches.