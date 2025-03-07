February Footfall Falters Across All Destinations

Shopper footfall across all Welsh retail destinations faltered in February – dipping more than 5% compared to the previous month – but the month did see the strongest year on year growth of the four home nations.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall increased by 2.7% in February (YoY), down from 8.5% in January. Shopping centre footfall decreased by 1.5% in February (YoY), down from 8.6% in January.

Retail park footfall increased by 2.9% in February (YoY), down from 9.8% in January. In February, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 1.8% (YoY), down from 9.1% in January.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Shopper footfall across all Welsh retail destinations faltered in February, dipping over 5% compared to the previous month. That said, February still saw healthy year on year growth, the best of the four home nations. “Shopper numbers picked up substantially in the last week of February, no doubt helped by the late half term and start of spring weather, coinciding with the benefits of a St. David’s Day uptick. “Confident consumers and buoyant household disposable incomes are critical to the health of the retail industry and all who rely on it, including our colleagues and our wider communities. As we approach the two-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Retail Action Plan it will be time to take stock on what more can be achieved to cement the future of the retail industry in Wales. With an onslaught of additional government-mandated costs in the pipeline from April, bold decisions will be needed to help safeguard the sector and to help it flourish rather than falter in the years to come.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: