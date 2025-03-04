Celebrating 18 Months of Impact: Innovate UK ICURe Regional Hub in Wales

Since July 2023, the Innovate UK ICURe Regional Hub in Wales has driven innovation and entrepreneurial growth across the region. It is transforming cutting-edge research into real-world impact and fostering collaborations between universities, researchers and entrepreneurial stakeholders.

ICURe is an Innovate UK funded programme that gives researchers the chance to turn ground-breaking research into investment-ready spin-out companies and licence agreements. Innovate UK ICURe provides funding and personalised support to test the commercial potential of an idea – while enabling researchers to take their first steps into the world of business.

Strengthening Wales’ Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Roadshow Success Stories: Engaging the Academic Community

In 2024, ICURe hosted two highly successful Roadshows to draw attention to the importance of commercialisation and entrepreneurial support for researchers in Wales.

The first event, held in January 2024 at Bangor University, focused on the Bangor and Wrexham universities, bringing together over 50 attendees keen to learn more about the opportunities that the ICURe Programme offers. Attendees heard first-hand stories and insights from ICURe alumni including Cerys Jenkins- CanSense Ltd., Michael Pascoe, Cardiff University and Samuel Moxon- Aegis FibreTech Ltd. The panel discussion on “Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Challenges and Opportunities in North Wales” emphasised the role of the pre-accelerator programme in the region but also highlighted the unique growing opportunities for innovation and commercialisation supported by M-SParc, Welsh Government and Innovate UK.

In April 2024, the second Roadshow, hosted by Cardiff University, attracted over 70 attendees, who were introduced to ICURe alumni from the region. This event, tailored to universities in South Wales, focused on the topic “Post-ICURe Support Available for Researchers and Entrepreneurs in South Wales.” Panellists and Speakers including Gavin Powell, Head of Innovation at Cardiff Capital Region, Carl Griffiths, Technology Seed Fund Manager at Development Bank of Wales and Agnes Wamagui, Knowledge Transfer Manager at Innovate UK Business Connect, discussed the post-programme resources, funding opportunities and networks available to researchers and spinouts looking to commercialise their innovations.

Innovate UK ICURe is dedicated to supporting commercialisation and entrepreneurship nationwide and these Roadshow events served as a powerful platform to highlight and reinforce that commitment.

ICURe’s Role in the UNIVentures Programme

As a supporting partner in the UNIVentures Programme, the ICURe has worked alongside Sophie Webber, Innovation and Partnership Manager from Tramshed Tech, as well as M-SParc and Wales Innovation Network (WIN), to support the development of Welsh startups and spinouts. The initiative, funded by Barclays Eagle Lab, focuses on accelerating the commercialisation of research outcomes from Welsh HEIs and facilitating the creation of viable startups.

The collaboration aimed to build a robust ecosystem that nurtures the growth of university-led ventures, providing critical resources, mentoring and funding to transform research ideas into market-ready solutions.

SURfACE Pilot Programme: Strengthening University Research Commercialisation

As the ICURe Regional Hub Manager, I played a pivotal role in the launch and execution of the SURfACE (Supporting University Research for Acceleration of Commercialisation Exploitation) Pilot Programme. Launched at five Welsh universities – Bangor University, Wrexham University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Aberystwyth University – the programme provides additional support and resources for technology transfer teams, raising awareness of the ICURe programme and streamlining the pathways for exploring market potential.

By providing small budgets and tailored advisory support, ICURe advisors have helped these universities identify and advance commercialisation opportunities, accelerating the translation of research into economic impact.

Community of Practice: Strengthening Knowledge Exchange in Wales

In September 2024, I spearheaded the creation of a “Community of Practice for Knowledge Exchange (KE) Professionals” based in Wales. This initiative, developed in partnership with Wales Innovation Network was born from the recognition that this network would be invaluable for professionals working in the academic technology transfer sector.

Lewis Dean, Head of Wales Innovation Network, welcomed the move, telling us: “I am delighted that the Wales Innovation Network has been able to work with Ewa and the ICURe Hub to support commercialisation of research from Welsh universities. Our partnership to launch a Community of Practice for technology transfer officers at Welsh universities is illustrative of what a collaborative approach can achieve.”

The community of over 30 professionals, meets on a regular basis and aims to facilitate knowledge sharing, best practices and collaborative solutions, benefiting KE professionals in universities across Wales. It has quickly become an essential resource for enhancing knowledge exchange and fostering deeper connections between Welsh universities and the entrepreneurial sector

ICURe Programme Participation Soars

One of the most impressive milestones for the Innovate UK ICURe Programme in Wales is the 170% increase in engagement with the Programme over the past 18 months. Between July 2023 and December 2024, the number of participants on ICURe programmes surged from just 18 to 48. This uptick reflects a growing awareness and appetite for commercialisation support across Welsh HEIs.

The increase in participation is a testament to the effectiveness of the ICURe Programme in Wales. Notably, only four universities had engaged with the programme prior to the creation of the Hub and since the beginning of 2024, Bangor University, Wrexham University, UWTSD and Cardiff Metropolitan University have also participated. This has given their researchers and technology transfer officers the opportunity to experience the value of the Programme and “find their market, find their customers and find themselves”. Furthermore, in the last year the ICURe programme has contributed to the creation of one spinout company, with another in development, bringing the total number of ICURe-supported spinouts in Wales to nine. This growing number of spinouts highlights the crucial role ICURe plays in translating academic research into new business ventures.

Influencing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The ICURe Regional Hub’s impact extends beyond its direct support to universities and researchers. I have been actively involved as an influential stakeholder in the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wales. I participated in two roundtable discussions organised by the Wales Innovation Network (WIN) and Development Bank of Wales focusing on the commercialisation of university research and investment in spinouts. Additionally, I contributed to a consultation on the Royal Academy of Engineering’s 2025-30 strategy, further cementing ICURe’s role in shaping the future of Welsh innovation and entrepreneurship.

Looking Ahead

The first year of the Innovate UK ICURe Regional Hub in Wales has been marked by significant achievements, with growing participation, successful partnerships and an increased focus on commercialisation. The Hub’s collaborative efforts with universities, partners and stakeholders continue to build momentum, driving the next wave of innovation and enterprise across the region. With its commitment to fostering research translation, supporting spinouts and nurturing an entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Innovate UK ICURe Regional Hub in Wales is undoubtedly laying the groundwork for a more innovative, dynamic future.

I’m incredibly proud of the progress the Innovate UK ICURe Regional Hub has made across Wales. From growing participation to launching initiatives like SURfACE and the Community of Practice, this journey highlights the power of collaboration. These milestones would not have been possible without our dedicated partners and Innovate UK’s support. I look forward to continuing this transformative work in 2025 and invite universities, researchers and investors to join ICURe’s transformative journey. Together, we can unlock the potential of UK research to drive economic growth and societal impact.

Visit the Innovate UK ICURe website to learn more and get involved.