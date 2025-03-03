Apprenticeships, Economic Growth and Innovation – In Conversation with Agored Cymru

The role of apprenticeships in driving economic growth and innovation for Wales is set to be the focus of National Training Federation Wales’ (NTFW) 2025 conference.

Ahead of the conference in Cardiff, Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, spoke to Darren Howells, chief executive officer of conference headline sponsor Agored Cymru – an awarding body which develops and offers vocational qualifications across a number of sectors.

Lisa and Darren discuss the importance of bilingual qualifications, especially in sectors such as health and social care, as well as how changes to apprenticeships in England could have an impact on how apprenticeships are delivered in Wales.

They also discuss the role of employers in developing qualifications and apprenticeships, and “exciting” developments around the 14-16 curriculum in Wales which could enable more focus on vocational qualifications, as well as bringing new sectors on board.