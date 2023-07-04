Creating Place Plans to Empower Communities in Wales

Written by:

Chris Gentle

Divisional Director and Urban Designer

Roberts Limbrick

and Chris Jones

Managing Director

Chris Jones Regeneration

Roberts Limbrick and Chris Jones Regeneration have collaborated on town centre regeneration and Place Plan projects for the last seven years. We work seamlessly together, combining our knowledge of urban design, masterplanning, architecture, landscape architecture, and placemaking, and have built up a strong portfolio of work across Wales. Each of our projects helps communities to thrive and be sustainable.

A huge focus for us is preparing Place Plans for towns and communities in Wales, something that the Welsh Government wants for every town. These are documents that set out planning guidance through close collaboration with local people who know the area well. A Place Plan empowers communities to engage with future development and planning decisions, as well as addressing issues such as wellbeing, employment, and local facilities.

Here’s how we can help create your community’s Place Plan.

Step 1: Starting the conversation

We begin each project by getting to know people in the community and their needs and values. Each Place Plan needs to involve residents and stakeholders so it’s important that we build a strong relationship to truly understand the community.

In Monmouth, for example, we undertook a project to help revitalise Monnow Street. We arranged a series of design workshops, online surveys, and public consultation days, and carried out face-to-face interviews with approximately 75% of local businesses. This meant that our proposals reflected local needs and ambitions.

Step 2: Understanding place

To create a Place Plan, we need to truly understand the place. We walk through towns or neighbourhoods, considering how elements link together and getting to know their character. Through this process, we can understand strengths and weaknesses, and consider what can be improved.

We do this both alone, to form our professional view, but also with key groups and stakeholders to understand their perspectives. When we worked with the Vale of Glamorgan to help create a covid recovery scheme, we visited all five of their town centres with different authority department officers. This helped us to understand the individual issues and opportunities in each centre.

Step 3: Listening to views

In all of our placemaking and Place Plan projects, we listen to the views of residents, local groups and business owners to truly understand their needs. Our approach is people-centred, and we’re no strangers to spending weekends on busy high streets, asking members of the public for their views.

During our work on the Towyn and Kimnel Bay Place Plan, we undertook several public consultation events including setting up a stall at a popular market in the heart of the community and on the beach front. This helped us to understand a wide range of views and form an inclusive Place Plan.

Step 4: Innovation and design

Once we’re confident we understand a place and community, we can begin our proposals. The Place Plan is where we outline all of the challenges and opportunities, as well as setting out a vision and action plan. Some of these proposals are physical and some are people-based, helping to bring activity and viability to proposed spaces and buildings.

Best practice is at the centre of every plan. We contributed to the Design for Wales Placemaking Guide 2020 and even had our work in Caldicot town centre included as a case study. We are always looking for new ways to adapt and create innovative solutions for communities. For example, when creating a Place Plan for Chepstow, we explored innovative and subtle street designs to slow and control traffic.

Step 5: Making it happen

Our Place Plans are not just about ideas. Each one outlines a plan with metrics and measures in place to monitor and evaluate success. In our Place Plan for Towyn and Kinmel Bay, we outlined five key themes with associated metrics: a resourced TKB, a greener TKB, an active TKB, an enterprising TKB, and a destination for all.

Outcomes are listed for each metric along with practical steps to get there, making sure that an achievable plan is in place for the community. A community partnership will help deliver these steps, allowing the community to continually improve and deliver from within.

To find out more about how Roberts Limbrick and Chris Jones Regeneration can help with your Place Plan, contact us on 03333 405500 or email [email protected]