Virtual champagne corks have popped to toast Conwy based company Worldspan’s award by Investors in People of the We invest in people platinum accreditation. Platinum is the highest level of accreditation that Investor in People grants, and one held by only 2% of organisations.

Worldspan are the 1st and only Platinum accredited company in North Wales

With its headquarters in Abergele and with offices in Manchester, Liverpool & London, the company is a digital, design event & marketing agency supporting clients of every scope and size in North Wales and around the UK.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We'd like to congratulate Worldspan. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Worldspan in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support, and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

Worldspan had previously held the gold accreditation continuously since its first-ever assessment in 2013, and according to Sophie Morris, Managing Director of Worldspan,

“Reaching Platinum has always been a goal for the agency.”

Commenting further, Morris said,