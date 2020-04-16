Lockdown Costs North Wales Tourism £100m in Lost Easter Takings

The coronavirus lockdown has cost tourism in North Wales £100 million in lost takings over the Easter bank holiday weekend, it’s been revealed.

Jim Jones, the chief executive of North Wales Tourism, says many tourism businesses were telling them they may not survive the economic carnage caused by the pandemic.

Traditionally, Easter marked the beginning of the main tourism season where operators reaped the rewards of their investment.

The Covid-19 crisis hit at a time when the visitor economy was booming.

There were record levels of private and public sector investment while the annual level of spending by tourists had risen to an all-time high of £3.241 billion and the number of visitors rocketing to 30 million a year.

Before the crisis the industry employed 42,000 people across North Wales – adding up to one in seven jobs in the region.

But the industry had now ground to a complete halt with attractions, accommodation providers and events all closed down indefinitely – and no certainty there would be a summer season this year.

Mr Jones said:

“Tourism generates more than £3 billion a year of spending by visitors. “About half of that comes in the main holiday season – it's estimated the amount of income generated over the long Easter weekend is £ 100 million. “What’s causing particular hardship in our tourism sector across North Wales, is that it’s come at the worst possible time. “Many businesses haven’t generated any new cash flow since October and they committed to general maintenance and improvements over the winter using extended overdrafts and loans with the hope of a good Easter break to kick start them into the season.

The UK and Welsh Government have been extremely generous in an unprecedented provision of financial support.